Savannah Guthrie loves reporting on the Winter Olympics but that doesn't mean she enjoys taking part!

The Today show host opened up about being rescued while reporting on the sporting event back in 2018.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb share disappointment over 2022 Winter Olympics

Savannah spoke to her co-host, Hoda Kotb, about the experience and explained how horrified she was to discover she was going to have to learn to ski for a segment on the NBC show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares behind-the-scenes with fans ahead of new project

"So the [producers] were like, 'You're going to learn to ski in PyeongChang,'" she said, according to People magazine. "I never skied, because I grew up in the desert. We didn't go on skiing vacations.

"That's part of the reason the Winter Olympics are my favorite. Because we didn't have snow [growing up], or ice hockey, or skating, and so it's kind of magical to me."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares throwback baby bump photo during touching on-air tribute

MORE: Savannah Guthrie wows fans with surprising Today show look

However, when it came around to filming the segment, it all went wrong. "First of all, putting on the skiing boots and the whole outfit was harder than anything," said Savannah who hosted the NBC Opening Ceremony coverage this year. Then I fell six times before I even got to the ski lift."

Savannah is reporting on the Olypmics but from the safety of the Today studio this year

Hoda agreed, and added: "We look ridiculous. We're like Bambi, we can't even stand up. I can't do it anymore. I like my knees."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares incredible family photo featuring her rarely-seen siblings

MORE: Savannah Guthrie receives surprise live on air that reduces her to happy tears

Unfortunately, it didn't get much better for Savannah and despite being "on the bunny slope," she was unable to move. "I was so terrified, I couldn't get down," Savannah admitted.

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy had to save Savannah

She had to be rescued by Olympic skier, Gus Kenworthy. "He had just won the gold medal, literally had to put me on his back and ski down the bunny slope with me on his back," she continued. "And I believe he still has back spasms to this day."

Savannah is reporting from the safety of the NY studios this year and Craig Melvin is the only Today show host on site in China.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.