Savannah Guthrie shares rare behind-the-scenes moment ahead of incredible new job The Today Show star will host the NBC coverage of the Opening Ceremony

Savannah Guthrie has shared a rare behind-the-scenes moment with fans as she prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC.

The Today Show star will host the NBC coverage of the Opening Ceremony from New York after it was confirmed that the anchors would not be sent to China over continuing COVID-19 concerns, and she took to social media to share a video taken from behind the cameras.

Savannah was joined by former Olympian Lindsey Vonn for studio rehearsals, with Lindsey sharing a video and Savannah later resharing it.

The mom-of-two also posted several pictures from the green room, captioning the post: "Getting ready!

Savannah was sent to Tokyo in 2021 for the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics but the team will mostly report from the studio's Stamford facility and 30 Rock in Manhattan.

Today anchor Craig Melvin will represent the morning show in Beijing across the two weeks, while Mike Tirico will also be in the Chinese city for the Opening Ceremony and the first few days of the game.

On Wednesday Team USA announced that John Shuster and Brittany Bowe will carry the American flag at Friday's Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

John, 39, will make history as the first curler to carry the flag during the opening ceremony. The five-time Olympian called it the "biggest honor" ever.

Speed skater Brittany has replaced Elana Meyers Taylor, after the 37-year-old bobsledder tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Brittany Bowe has replaced Elana Meyers Taylor

Elana called Brittany to tell her the news the same morning that the official pictures with Elana were released.

Brittany is a three-time Olympian, and she added: "To get called into the [U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee] room for a phone call, and then it was Elana on the phone, presenting me with the honor of carrying the flag on her behalf - what an honor, a privilege. For once, completely at a loss for words."

The 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place Friday at National Stadium in Beijing, China. Live coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Friday at 6.30am/7.30c on NBC.

