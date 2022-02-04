Jenna Bush Hager praises Savannah Guthrie's 'gorgeous' new picture Did you watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly were among Savannah Guthrie's pals who were quick to comment as she shared a picture with her new co-anchor.

The Today Show host was joined by Lindsey Vonn to host NBC special presentation of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, and the pair shared a super sweet selfie. "Having an opening ceremony watch party with legend @lindseyvonn," Savannah captioned the post which saw the two beaming.

"You both look GORGE," commented Jenna as Carson joked: "Who don’t you know?! Jeez! Can you dial it back a bit, you’re making us all look bad!"

"Power Ladies together!!" added one fan as others praised Savannah for her coverage: "You always do such an amazing job leading the coverage for the opening ceremonies! Love seeing such an incredible woman journalist run the show- especially in sports!"

The Today Show anchors including Savannah are usually among the many NBC stars who travel for the games, but this year the pandemic and ongoing fears of a resurgence have forced NBC to alter plans.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah also both recently suffered from the virus, and fear that they may test positive again while in China.

Jenna and Carson commented on the post

They will instead anchor coverage of the Opening Ceremony from New York. Both were sent to Tokyo in 2021 for the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics but this year, the team will mostly report from the studio's Stamford facility and 30 Rock in Manhattan.

The program will also set up "Olympic Plaza" outside their Rockefeller Center studio where Team USA athletes will be interviewed on their return.

Today anchor Craig Melvin will represent the morning show in Beijing across the two weeks, while Mike Tirico will also be in the Chinese city for the Opening Ceremony and the first few days of the game.

Live coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Friday at 6.30am/7.30c on NBC.

