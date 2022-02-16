It's been a great few months for Michelle Dockery! Not only has the Downton Abbey star got engaged, she will soon be seen on the big screen for the film's highly anticipated sequel - and now it has been announced that she will be teaming up with her co-star Michael Fox for an exciting new venture.

MORE: Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery confirms engagement to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother

The pair, who first met on the set of hit TV period drama, have been signed by Decca Records Label Group.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey shares new trailer - but is there trouble ahead for one couple?

After becoming firm friends during filming, they soon discovered their shared passion for music. Connecting immediately, both on voice and guitar, Micheal and Michelle started playing regularly as a duo.

MORE: Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern on watching on-screen daughters 'grow with confidence'

READ: Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes on the difficulties of killing off beloved characters

Now, six years later, they make it official with their first record deal and debut EP, The Watching Silence, due for release on 6 May. Their first-ever official public show will shortly follow at Omeara London on 6 June.

Growing up, Michael had always been in bands, cutting his teeth through a range of styles from indie to folktronica while writing his own songs, while Michelle sang on various London stages before acting took the front seat.

Michelle and Michael are releasing new music together

The music the stars have found together is both classic and utterly timeless: though more Nashville Americana than UK folk in melody and structure, their impressionistic songs are modern and immediate, free of pastiche, and are shot through with their own London realism.

The busy pair will be juggling their music around their acting commitments and Michelle notes the juxtaposition in the approach needed for the two creative facets: "It's a whole different set of skills and vulnerability. Acting tends to start with what's already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It’s different and very freeing."

The actor added: "I will always love acting but there is something about us, some part of our characters that we haven’t fully realised - and that’s happening now."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.