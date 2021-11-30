Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt reveals 'embarrassing' experience with Kate Middleton

Joanne Froggatt has made a surprising revelation about her "embarrassing" encounter with the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2015.

The 41-year-old actress, who plays Anna Bates in the beloved period drama, reflected on the royal's visit to the Downton Abbey set and revealed how Kate appeared slightly taken back by a quip she made.

During rehearsals, Kate entered Lady Mary's bedroom before engaging in a brief conversation with cast members which also included Michelle Dockery. "I embarrassed myself in front of the Duchess of Cambridge. She visited the Downton set and walked in while me and Michelle Dockery were filming a scene in Lady Mary's bedroom," the actress told The Observer magazine.

"She said: 'It feels very strange to be in your bedroom'. I replied, 'Yeah, not many people get to come in Lady Mary's bedroom.' I didn't mean it as a double entendre, but I swear I saw the faintest flicker of a smile."

Kate, 39, paid a visit to the Ealing-based set back in March 2015, when she was eight months pregnant with Princess Charlotte. During her visit, Kate was spotted excitedly peeking into one of the makeup trailers and the costume department.

Kate speaking with the stars of Dowton Abbey back in 2015

It was one of her final engagements before she gave birth to Charlotte on 2 May and she looked chic in a cream maternity coat by Jojo Maman Bebe. Her husband William revealed back in 2015 that Downton Abbey is one of their "favourite programmes".

Last year, Michelle – who plays Lady Mary – recalled their encounter during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. She said: "Joanne Froggatt and I, who plays Anna [Bates], were rehearsing a scene and at that moment, she [Kate] came on set and she was our audience.

"I sort of felt like it's probably what it felt like for a court jester back in the day, performing for the royals, so we were quite nervous. She was so charming, gracious and beautiful, she was mesmerising, and it was such a special day for everyone."

