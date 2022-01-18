Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern on watching on-screen daughters 'grow with confidence'

Downton Abbey will soon be gracing the big screen, and while details on the upcoming sequel have been few and far between, fan favourite Elizabeth McGovern has teased fresh behind-the-scenes details.

The second movie for the beloved period drama, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, will see the likes of Dominic West, Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy join the main cast as guest stars.

And while it has been lovely to welcome new members, 60-year-old Elizabeth, who plays Lady Cora, revealed how much she has relished watching her on-screen daughters grow. Actresses Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael star as her eldest two daughters, Lady Mary and Lady Edith respectively.

"I remember the innocence of when we started filming," she told Daily Mail. "I remember Laura being really blown away by this restaurant near where we used to shoot because, to her, it was a really fancy restaurant.

"And then to go from there to two years later when she was at the Met Ball in New York with Michelle chatting up Mick Jagger, Laura's grown up so beautifully and has so much confidence."

Elizabeth McGovern pictured with Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael

On being reunited over the years, Elizabeth added: "There are always jokes and you start to have sort of your own language which is often hard to translate.

"Penelope Wilton's character Isobel Crawley for example used to say all the time, 'Much cattle, much care', which means the more things you have, the more you have to worry about, and that was something we all started saying as a joke."

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of Downton Abbey was originally planned for Christmas 2021 - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

