Downton Abbey's highly-anticipated sequel film, A New Era, has released a brand new trailer – but it seems fans have noticed a detail that hints at "trouble in paradise" for one beloved couple.

The new clip, released on Tuesday, sees many favourite characters return including Robert and Cora Crawley and their daughter, Lady Mary Crawley.

However, following the absence of Henry Talbot in the official posters shared on Monday, many have picked up on Lady Mary's words regarding marriage being difficult in the trailer.

After welcoming a film crew and an array of actors (played by newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Dominic West) to Downton, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) can be seen chatting with Hugh's character as he says there's "trouble in paradise", before she retorts: "You don't need me to tell you that marriage is a novel, full of plot twists along the way."

Fans were thrilled by the release of the new trailer, but couldn't help but mention the potential hiccups in their relationship. One person said: "No Henry Talbot and lots of teasers from Mary about marriage problems!!

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey: A New Era

"Keeping my fingers crossed that Matthew Goode is still a part of this movie and the Downton story." Another simply wrote: "Where is Mary's husband?" as a third added: "You're making me emotional already."

Elsewhere in the trailer, the plot for A New Era is teased further as it sets out an intriguing storyline involving Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, played by Dame Maggie Smith.

The Crawley family discover, to their surprise, that Violet has "come into possession" of a villa in the south of France, thanks to her previous acquaintance with a mysterious man. Violet is keen to fly over her family to the idyllic location, despite them being confused as to how this has come about.

In one part, Violet tells her family, with her favoured sharp wit: "And to that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past!" We cannot wait!

Downton Abbey: A New Era is released in UK theatres on 29 April.

