Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child! The couple confirmed their happy news to Hello! after Luisana appeared pregnant in Michael's new music video

Congratulations are in order for Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato, who are expecting their fourth child!

The Canadian crooner's publicist confirmed the couple's happy news to Hello! after the release of Michael's new video for "I'll Never Not Love You," in which Luisana appears pregnant. You can read all about the heartwarming announcement in this week's upcoming issue of Hello! Canada magazine, which hits newsstands on Feb. 24!

The adorable clip for "I'll Never Not Love You" features both Luisana and Michael, who are also mom and dad to Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3, recreating scenes from some of your all-time favourite romantic movies. It opens with Luisana sitting in a piano bar, Casablanca-style, before moving through the infamous placards scene from Love Actually, that rain scene from The Notebook and the final moment between Jack and Rose in Titanic.

More moments from films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Princess Bride follow before the clip ends with the couple and their three children leaving a grocery store. On their way out, Luisana's growing baby bump is clearly visible!

The video for "I'll Never Not Love You" is meant to be the follow-up to 2012's "Haven't Met You Yet," which also starred Luisana and also featured her lip synching. That clip also took place in a grocery store, though they were apart, not shopping together at the time, since it depicted them meeting in the frozen foods section.

We recently saw the Bublé/Lopilato family all together for an adorable performance as part of The Disney Holiday Singalong at the end of November. You can watch their sweet appearance below:

Michael and Luisana met in 2008 and got engaged a year later, marrying in Buenos Aires in her home of Argentina in 2011. Since then, they've become doting and loving parents to three growing children, and we're thrilled to hear they're expecting a fourth!