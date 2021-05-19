Michael Bublé kisses wife Luisana Lopilato in rare new photo for this special reason Happy belated birthday, Luisana!

Michael Bublé has melted hearts by sharing the most romantic picture with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

In honour of her 34th birthday on Tuesday, the Canadian singer paid tribute to his love and described her as his "best friend, my inspiration, my fiercest supporter".

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, my inspiration, my fiercest supporter, my accomplice, my soulmate, and the sexiest saxophonist I've ever met," he wrote in the caption.

The star added the words, "Feliz cumpleaños, mi amor," which translates to, "Happy Birthday my love". The birthday girl then replied: "Hahha you are the best!!"

The heartwarming snap itself showed Michael, 45, planting a tender kiss on Luisana's cheek during a low-key walk.

Michael shared this precious snap on his wife's birthday

Many fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Awwww you two are way too cute." Another remarked: "Best couple ever." A third post read: "Happy birthday sweetie, such a lovely couple."

The Argentine actress then took to her social media page to thank fans for their well-wishes, saying: "Thank you guys for making me feel so special with all these messages filled with good energy and love! Thanks for all the great wishes and for being part of this adventure since a very long time, love you guys!"

Michael first met Luisana in 2009 when she appeared in his music video, Haven't Met You Yet. The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011.

The couple are the doting parents of three young children. They have two sons, Noah, seven, and Elias, five. Their daughter Vida was born in July 2018.

