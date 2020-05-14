Luisana Lopilato reveals husband Michael Bublé has received death threats: 'I'm frightened' The couple were forced to defend their marriage last month

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato has revealed that her husband has been threatened by angry fans following the uproar that their Instagram Lives caused a month ago.

The Canadian singer and Argentinian actress were forced to defend their marriage in April after viewers continuously expressed concern about the way 44-year-old Michael came across in the clips they were posting daily on social media.

Luisana and Michael have been married for nine years

Now, speaking on Argentinian TV show Intrusos, Luisana has revealed that while they received a lot of support from fans, Michael also received death threats, which the actress describes as "frightening".

"We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating,” she told Intrusos, adding, "It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."

The couple have three children together: Noah, Elias and Vida

The mother-of-three added: "It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. "It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working," she continued. "He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: 'This is what you're going to get when you come here!'"

Once again defending her husband of nine years, Luisana added: "Mike is a gentleman who is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am."