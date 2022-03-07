Katie Piper: 'Equality for women is something we should all want' The author and activist wants to see more change for womankind

Katie Piper is urging everyone to embrace feminism this International Women's Day. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! for our digital issue, the activist and philanthropist said: "I am a very proud feminist, I always have been.

"We should all be feminists, whether female or male. Ultimately, equality for women is something we should all want. We have come a long way but we have a really long way to go. Gender inequality is a very real issue, and it needs attention."

READ: Alex Scott admits she's a 'proud feminist' but more change is needed to achieve gender equality

Katie, who set up her own charity The Katie Piper Foundation after surviving a horrific acid attack aged 24, has proved an inspiration for women and girls up and down the country, as well as for survivors of burns and scars. But she admits that she is most inspired by the people her foundation helps.

WATCH: Celebrating International Women's Day 2022

"I have to say, the most inspirational people in my life are the burns survivors I've met through my charity, and our wonderful volunteers and medical staff," said the mum-of-two, who was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours List last December.

READ: Janette Manrara reveals 'bittersweet' truth behind decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing

READ: Samantha Cameron gets candid about mum juggle and the realities of raising children in Downing Street

Katie's new book A Little Bit Of Faith, which was an idea born from lockdown and released last autumn, has also helped many.

"It makes me feel quite emotional," she said. "It was a book born in lockdown – and my daily quotes to my wonderful followers on Instagram. I then turned these quotes into this book – 365 daily affirmations to help all of us get through the day, week, month. I love hearing how much this book is helping others. Affirmations and positive quotes can be so powerful, life-changing actually."

Katie receives her OBE from the Queen

Lorraine Kelly nominated Katie as her most inspiring woman for this year's International Women's Day, telling HELLO!: "The most inspirational woman I've ever met is the wonderful campaigner, writer and TV presenter Katie Piper. She's a remarkable woman who had to rebuild her life after a horrific acid attack in 2008. The pain she went through physically and mentally was immense, but Katie has used her experience to help so many others and set up her foundation that has changed lives.

"She's a much-loved wife and mother and has just been awarded an OBE for her charity work, which is so well-deserved. Katie is beautiful inside and out and she's one of those people who make the world a better place. I'm very proud to know her."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.