Alex Scott admits she's a 'proud feminist' but more change is needed to achieve gender equality The Football Focus star says 'we have a long way to go'

Alex Scott has said that society still has a long way to go in achieving gender equality. Speaking to HELLO! for our International Women's Day digital issue, the Football Focus presenter shared her views as she said: "I am absolutely a proud feminist, I always have been. We should all be striving for equality.

"Progress is being made, but we have a long way to go – in every sector. Conversation is very important and we need to keep talking about it."

The former England football player also shone a light on her mother Carol, calling her the most inspirational woman she knows. "She’s strong, resilient and kind," said Alex.

The 37-year-old's star is well on the rise, with Football Focus being one of her most recent appointments when she took over from Dan Walker last year.

And despite being at the receiving end of sexist and social media abuse often – Alex has previously said she was trolled every single day at one point and has taken Twitter breaks – the TV pundit now turns a blind eye to her naysayers and is more focused on leaving her mark.

"Presenting such an iconic show is an honour," said Alex. "I absolutely love being on in the studio every Saturday and putting my own stamp on it."

Alex admitted she still gets nervous on the red carpet

But while the presenter may seem cool, calm and collected in front of cameras, Alex admitted that she still gets nervous when faced with the red carpet.

"I love my job and love the buzz of live TV, I think that joy shows through," the down-to-earth star said. "But on the red carpet, I can still get nervous. I have to credit my amazing glam team for those real 'showbiz' moments!"

