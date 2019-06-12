Katie Piper makes loved-up red carpet appearance with husband at Prince Harry's Sentebale concert The couple were supporting the Duke of Sussex's charity

Katie Piper and her husband Richard Sutton took a much-deserved night off parenting duties as they attended Prince Harry's fundraising concert on Tuesday night. The couple, who share two young daughters, made a loved-up appearance at Hampton Court Palace, cuddling up on the red carpet and posing for sweet photos before going in to enjoy Rita Ora's performance.

Katie looked gorgeous for her fun date night, rocking a white kimono-style top and matching shorts and going casual in a pair of white trainers. She took to Instagram to share posts from the "stunning" palace, showing herself and Richard taking their seats at the concert. The author and philanthropist also gave fans a glimpse of Rita's incredible set list and Harry's moving introductory speech.

Katie and Richard were attending the Sentebale concert

The Duke of Sussex was hosting the concert to raise awareness and funds for his charity Sentebale, which he co-founded with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso to support children and young people living with HIV and Aids in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi – countries where the virus remains a leading cause of death.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares This Morning baby news

Harry spoke at the start of the concert and joked with the crowds, saying: "I am not going take up too much of your time, I realise you're all here to see Rita Ora not me." After a group cheered loudly he quipped: "Especially you at the front."

The couple left their two daughters at home

Harry thanked the crowds for raising funds for Sentebale by buying tickets to the concert, adding: "We've managed to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds from this evening and every single one of you has played a part in that, so you have the ability to have an enormous amount of fun while knowing that you've changed a lot of lives in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi at the same time."

MORE: 11 soap stars who are currently planning their wedding!

He went on to say: "A conversation around HIV is still shrouded in stigma and stigma thrives off silence. We here tonight and we at Sentebale hope to empower the next generation to be able to end that stigma."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.