Abbey Clancy 'so proud' of daughter Sophia as she follows in dad Peter Crouch's footsteps

Beautiful mum-of-four Abbey Clancy was beaming with pride on Sunday as she revealed that her eldest daughter, Sophia, 10, takes after sporty dad Peter Crouch.

The couple's eldest daughter took part in a swimming competition over the weekend, and later proudly posed alongside her medals - including two gold and two silver.

The former Britain's Next Top Model star took to her Instagram Stories to share her pride. In the several videos she shared with her followers, Abbey could be heard shouting "Come on Sophia!" as she stormed ahead of the others competing.

Abbey's footage from the exciting race on Sunday

Captioning the clips of the exciting race, the former Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: "My girl!!!!! Thank you @leatherheadswimming best swimming club in the world!! #100MFREE #GOLD."

In the following snap, Sophia looked all snuggled up in a warm overcoat with a huge smile on her face.

Abbey Clancy's daughter Sophia showing off her impressive five medal win from the weekend

Sophia's talents do not stop at swimming; on Abbey's Instagram, she can also be seen modelling her own clothing line for LIPSY - where she made her modelling debut in 2019, aged eight.

Siblings Liberty, six and Johnny, four, also follow in model-mum Abbey's footsteps as they appeared alongside their sister in snaps for a campaign for F&F last year. More recently, adorable daughter Liberty can be seen posing with her mum for her latest collaboration with interior design brand Andrew Martin.

Abbey Clancey with daughter Libery sharing her collaboration with Andrew Martin

In the chic black and white shot, Abbey and Liberty are looking cosy in a tropical-themed playroom Abbey designed for her £3million Surrey mansion. Talking to the Sunday Times Style about her stunning home Abbey star said: "I think people are surprised when they come in. There’s always a perception of what a footballer’s wife’s house should look like. This is just comfy, warm and not too precious... it’s even better when the kids are here.”

