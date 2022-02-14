Laura Sutcliffe
Abbey Clancy looked incredible on a tagged picture on Instagram with her footballer husband Peter Crouch. The model wore skintight leggings and crop top for her Pilates session.
Abbey Clancy always looks incredible, even when she's working out! The beautiful mother-of-four was tagged in a photograph on Instagram, which showed herself and her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch, at a Pilates session.
Abbey, 35, wore a uber chic pair of black leggings and a crop top, while Peter wore a blue Nike T-shirt and trousers. They stood in front of a sign that read: "You had me at Pilates". The instructor Olivia Jane O’Leary wrote: "Great fun teaching these two this week!"
Abbey has said she never works out with her sportsman husband, but this picture shows she's had a change of heart!
The blonde beauty has always stated how much she loves Pilates. "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby!" she quipped to Your Fitness Today. "Then the toning element comes from reformer Pilates, I love it."
Abbey favours a relaxed approach to exercise, revealing that she isn't too hard on herself if she misses a day. "Sure I have days where I know I'm just not going to have time and that's fine," she said when asked if she struggles to stay motivated when it comes to fitness.
She added: "I think everybody exercises for different reasons, whether it's stress relief, to lose weight, tone up or for their overall health. For me it makes a massive difference to my energy levels and muscle tone."
The Liverpudlian previously told HELLO! "If you have to make time to exercise, it's important. Especially with my job. I need to keep in shape and keeping fit is a nice release. You feel healthy and strong and that's my motivation. It makes me feel good."
