Abbey Clancy always looks incredible, even when she's working out! The beautiful mother-of-four was tagged in a photograph on Instagram, which showed herself and her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch, at a Pilates session.

Abbey, 35, wore a uber chic pair of black leggings and a crop top, while Peter wore a blue Nike T-shirt and trousers. They stood in front of a sign that read: "You had me at Pilates". The instructor Olivia Jane O’Leary wrote: "Great fun teaching these two this week!"

Abbey has said she never works out with her sportsman husband, but this picture shows she's had a change of heart!

The blonde beauty has always stated how much she loves Pilates. "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby!" she quipped to Your Fitness Today. "Then the toning element comes from reformer Pilates, I love it."

Abbey favours a relaxed approach to exercise, revealing that she isn't too hard on herself if she misses a day. "Sure I have days where I know I'm just not going to have time and that's fine," she said when asked if she struggles to stay motivated when it comes to fitness.

She added: "I think everybody exercises for different reasons, whether it's stress relief, to lose weight, tone up or for their overall health. For me it makes a massive difference to my energy levels and muscle tone."

The Liverpudlian previously told HELLO! "If you have to make time to exercise, it's important. Especially with my job. I need to keep in shape and keeping fit is a nice release. You feel healthy and strong and that's my motivation. It makes me feel good."

