Abbey Clancy melts hearts with rare photos of her children in F&F campaign How cute do Abbey and Peter Crouch's kids look?

It seems Abbey Clancy's children are already following in her footsteps. The model, 35, took to Instagram on Friday to share some adorable pictures of her eldest children Sophia, Liberty and Jonny – who she shares with husband Peter Crouch – modelling in their first F&F kidswear campaign.

DISCOVER: Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home

The adorable images from the new 'Made Mindfully' campaign see the youngsters wearing ultra-affordable clothing made from 100 per cent organic cotton.

The new range, available at Tesco now, starts at just £3 and includes a gorgeous rainbow print dress (as seen on Liberty, five) and a tractor print T-shirt (as seen on Johnny, three).

Abbey Clancy's children star in F&F's new 'Made Mindfully' campaign

Not pictured in the photoshoot was Abbey and Peter's youngest son Jack, who turns two in June.

READ MORE: How to secure a Tesco delivery slot for a vulnerable person

Proud mum Abbey shared a first look at the campaign, writing: "My little baby models doing their thing. Super proud thanks @fandfclothing #organiccotton #ad #ionlypoppedinfor".

Abbey's fans were loving the beautiful shots, taking to the comments to express their delight. One wrote: "Aww little cuties! Such a beautiful, lovely family! Xx" while another commented: "Ahhhhh look at the little beauties!! X" and a third commented: "Gorgeous kids".

Daughters Sophia, 10, and Liberty, five, feature in the images

It's plain to see the youngsters have inherited their mum's knack of posing for the camera!

Abbey rose to fame on Britain's Next Top Model in 2006 and has enjoyed a successful commercial career, with her daughter Sophia, 10, making her modelling debut alongside her famous mum back in 2019.

Speaking on Lorraine at the time, Abbey revealed her daughter has always wanted to be a model and said she's extremely supportive of her children's career choices.

Abbey raises her four children with husband Peter Crouch

She explained: "I’ve never pushed her into it., she wanted to do it! Having four kids, spreading my time is hard, so I appreciate spending time with my daughter.

"I’ve had a great career, I have never come across a problem or been in uncomfortable situations. Life’s too short, you’ve got to do what you love. If she wants to be a vet, popstar, doctor, footballer. I just want her to be happy."

The full 'Made Mindfully' range is available across the UK in all major Tesco supermarkets. We predict a major sell-out – so you better act fast!

RELATED: Kelly Brook's sparkly mini dress is a Tesco bargain