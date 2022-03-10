Lorraine Kelly admits 'awful' health realisation during the pandemic The ITV presenter got into some bad health habits during the pandemic

Lorraine Kelly revealed that she was getting as little as four hours sleep a night during the pandemic, calling her nocturnal habits "awful."

The presenter told The Express that sorting her sleep out was key to her recent weight loss after lockdown saw her go from a size 10 to a size 14. She shared that she's been using a sleep tracker as part of her partnership with WW (the lifestyle plan formerly known as Weight Watchers) and credits it with sorting out her sleep woes.

WATCH: Lorraine talks about her weight gain during lockdown

“I’ll tell you what, the thing it’s making me focus on more than anything is sleep,” she said.

"During the pandemic, I’ve not been sleeping as well as I might," Lorraine continued. “When you see it written down [on your tracker] as, ‘Oh, you’ve had for hours,’ you realise it’s not enough. And it makes me go, ‘Oh my god!’ because sleep deprivation is one of the most awful things. It affects everything."

Lorraine shared that she fitted back into a size 12 in this smart suit

"The sleep app has been really good for tracking my sleep and has actually put me in a very good mindset to sleep," she continues.

Indeed, a lack of sleep can negatively impact our lives in many ways, from weight gain to dull skin and an inability to concentrate.

Lorraine keeps fans updated on her weight loss mission

"Sleep is when your body is processing, repairing and strengthening," explains pharmacist Shabir Daya. "While you sleep all the information from the day is processed and some of this information is moved from your short-term memory into your long-term memory and others are deleted. It’s also when your body manufactures hormones, repairs damaged tissues and produces new cells"

While we sleep, we also produce the human growth hormone responsible for keeping skin youthful and radiant.

As well as repairing her sleep deficit, Lorraine also says that WW is helping her get her 'va-va-voom' back. “I think the main thing for me is that I just want to get my va-va-voom back,” she said. “Just to get me back from before the pandemic.”

“And I know I can do that because I’ve done it before, but this time I just wanted a helping hand.

“It’s not about weight anymore, we’ve advanced, we’ve moved on. That’s really what I want to get across.”

