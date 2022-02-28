Exclusive: Janette Manrara reflects on heartbreaking sacrifices her parents made as she shares exciting news The Strictly Come Dancing star enjoys a close bond with her mother

Janette Manrara has vividly recalled the sacrifices her parents made and the imparting advice they gave in order to chase her dreams. There's no denying that this is a philosophy the Strictly Come Dancing star - who recently swapped the dancefloor for the presenting mic - has tried to live by ever since and judging by her continued zest for life, has served her very well.

During an exclusive shoot with HELLO! and New Nordic, the professional dancer was accompanied by her proud mother Maritza Manrara as she spoke enthusiastically about their reunion.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares sweet family celebrations

"My family and friends definitely make me happy," she said with a smile. "I'm a social butterfly. I don't stop talking so having that community of people you can love, count on and share things with is very important to me. And my self-care - looking after myself is important to me."

Janette was born in Miami and was a relative latecomer to the dancing world. After attending Florida International University, the star worked in a bank for seven years whilst continuing her dance training.

"My mum and my dad were both big dreamers because they didn't have massive opportunities," she added. "They came from Cuba, and migrated over to Miami. They had big dreams, but unfortunately, they were never able to achieve them.

"All my mum and my dad ever told me was to, 'Go for it, whatever it is, and no matter how big how scary if that's what you want to do, chase it, work hard for it and taste it.' That's always been my kind of motto in life."

The pro dancer recently swapped Strictly for It Takes Two

Janette, 38, continued: "I sit in the space of being present and enjoy the things that I'm doing. I also reflect on what has happened and how amazing that has been. But then also the buzz of getting excited for what the future can bring as well. I think my mum and my dad really instilled that in me."

Reuniting with her mum earlier this month meant Valentine's Day was extra special for Janette and her husband, fellow Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec.

"Aljaz got a two for one deal because he took me and my mum for dinner," she shares. "We went to this Slovenian restaurant. Aljaz loves his Slovenian food and he doesn't get it often here in London. But we found this restaurant that does home-cooked Slovenian meals exactly like he remembers it back home.

"Since my mum's in town, we really wanted to take her because she loves Slovenian food. We went to that restaurant and it's literally like a hole in the wall, family business, like nothing fancy but the food is incredible."

The professional dancer with her lovely mother Maritza

It's set to be a busy few months for Janette and Aljaz now that the Strictly tour has come to an end. The couple are set to go on two more dance tours this year: Remembering The Oscars and Burn the Floor.

The latter holds a special place in their heart as it was the production they first met and fell in love on almost 12 years ago. Janette and Aljaz are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in July, and going on tour will no doubt be a trip down memory lane.

"Five years this year that we've been married. Yeah, we'll definitely celebrate, we'll do something," she says. "I think we're actually on tour the actual day of our anniversary."

Janette is the new ambassador for health and beauty brand New Nordic

The dancer added: "It's the show Aljaz and I first met on, 11 years ago? Oh gosh no, 12 years. We first met there, and we first fell in love doing that show. So for us coming back to do it again, nine years since we've done it, it'll be really special."

Touring aside, Janette has been announced as the new Collagen Shot ambassador for health and beauty brand New Nordic. "I don't really have any fillers or Botox or anything like that. I've always looked after my skin since a very young age," she says. "I think New Nordic's whole mentality and their approach towards beauty is about looking after yourself as well as from within."

