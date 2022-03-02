Viewers who tuned in to watch Lorraine Kelly's morning chat show on ITV were left confused after the screen went black for ten seconds.

The presenter had just begun an interview with celebrity chef Delia Smith when the programme went off air for a short period.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion after being faced with a black screen for a brief time. One person wrote: "Erm... Where's #Lorraine gone," while another added: "Erm…who’s playing games at ITV?!"

A third viewer questioned: "Did #ITV go off for a while?" while another simply commented: "@lorraine my telly blacked out."

Two more viewers also took to Twitter to make light of the awkward blunder. They each posted a GIF of Delia's famous speech to Norwich football fans during a 2005 game when she asked the crowds: "Where are you? Let's be having you."

Not long after the brief disruption to the programme, Lorraine clarified the error. She said: "Now, I should tell you that we were talking to Delia - now wasn't that a brilliant conversation - you lost us. I think you all lost us for about 10 seconds or so and we went to black.

Lorraine suffered a technical blunder on her show on Wednesday morning

"Slight technical problem, all sorted out now so we should be fine," she added.

Lorraine had been in the middle of interviewing Delia about her new book, titled You Matter: The Human Solution, which "encourages people to think more deeply about the phenomenon of existence".

The celebrity chef had been explaining to Lorraine that she wanted her readers to "recognise the depth they have" when she was cut off by the blackout.

When the programme resumed, Delia continued and explained the motivation behind her new book: "We have great depth that sometimes goes unrecognised," she said. "I've done a lot of research, it took me five years. I'm just going right back to Socrates, right through all the wise people who have said there is a spirituality that's natural.

"It's not something that you go off and learn. We are naturally spiritual beings but what we're doing now is rushing about too much and we need to come away from the noise and sit down and really think deeply."

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.

