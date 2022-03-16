Ryan Reynolds reveals exciting new venture taking him to new heights The star continues to prove he is more than just an actor

Ryan Reynolds just revealed an exciting new project unlike any he's done before! The surprising career move is a move away from acting and proves the sky isn't the limit for the star.

Ryan is no stranger to taking steps back from acting and focusing on other projects. In 2019, he became owner of Mint Mobile when he purchased a majority stake in the company.

The actor further diversified his portfolio through his ownership of Aviation Gin. Though he sold the brand in 2020 for $610 million, he remains the face of the brand for the next decade.

WATCH: Ryan on the ‘big challenge’ of filming Red Notice during pandemic

Now the gin company is taking him to new heights with its British Airways partnership. Customers flying with the airline are now able to order the spirit on board, or purchase it from its very own Speedbird Cafe.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience said: “Offering our customers a premium experience throughout their journey is important to us. Partnering with Aviation American Gin is another great addition to our on-board service."

Ryan participated in a hilarious commercial to promote the partnership, where he recreates an airline safety video.

The hilarious commercial

The video sees the The Adam Project actor looking dapper in a coordinating sweatsuit on a film set. It cheekily lists his aviation credentials as "twice played a pilot."

He begins the clip with: "This aircraft is equipped with Aviation American Gin. Please ensure that your seatbelt is fastened whenever drinking it. Spilling even one drop of the world's highest rated gin will result in you being duck taped to your seat for the remainder of the flight."

The footage emulates moments such as loss of cabin pressure of emergency landing and how Aviation-themed gadgets would come in the rescue.

Ryan presents an Aviation Gin floating device

As Ryan is explaining what to do if cabin pressure is lost, a small bottle drops into view as it hangs by a string. The next safety feature comes for the "unlikely event of a water landing" in which case a floatable version of the Aviation Gin bottle would be used.

The 45-year-old hilariously admitted at the end of the commercial that: "This is starting to feel reckless."

