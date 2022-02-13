Blake Lively steals the spotlight from husband Ryan Reynolds in hilarious Valentine's Day video The famous couple are hilariously at odds with each other

Ryan Reynolds has some serious competition from an unexpected rival, his wife! In honor of Valentine's Day, Blake Lively posted a cheeky video to Instagram promoting her premium drink mixer brand, Betty Buzz.

Ryan's brand better move over, or join the party. The actor became co-owner of Aviation Gin in 2018, and now his wife has founded an alternative – or better half.

The hilarious Valentine's video starts off with a truck emblazoned with an advertisement for Aviation Gin, which reads "Driver does not carry cash, just Aviation Gin," and features Ryan sitting in a leather chair holding a bottle of it.

WATCH: Ryan does Blake's hair

However, he doesn't get much screen time, as the truck is forced to make way for another truck, Blake's.

In a witty turn of events, a new truck appears behind Ryan's, this time featuring his wife. Promoting Betty Buzz, the actress emulated her husband's ad by also sitting in a leather chair holding her drink. This time however the ad read instead: "Booze's better half."

Blake and Ryan compete for the spotlight

Celebrities and fans alike flooded Blake's comment section, with Rita Wilson commenting: "This is so good!" and director Taika Waititi writing: "This is frikken amazing." Blake's brother-in-law, High School Musical star Bart Johnson, commented: "Brilliant!"

"Mom's home," wrote the star in her caption as she wished a happy Valentine's Day to Ryan.

The Deadpool actor also posted the promotional video to his Instagram, but he was dubious whether it counted as a Valentine's Day gift. He reposted his wife's post to his stories with a Happy Valentine's Day GIF, but attached a question mark next to it.

Blake promoting Betty Buzz

Despite Betty Buzz taking the attention away from Aviation Gin, Blake proved that there are clearly no hard feelings in her latest Instagram stories. The two in fact collaborated to create a Valentine's-themed drink using both brands.

The A Simple Favor star shared an adorable stop-motion video using cookies to show a recipe for a Cherry Gin & Tonic.

