Ryan Reynolds makes adorable confession about starring alongside Jennifer Garner in new movie The two star together in a new time traveling film

Ryan Reynolds just made an adorable revelation about what it was like to work alongside Jennifer Garner for their upcoming movie.

The two have been promoting their new Netflix movie, The Adam Project, which also stars 13-year-old Walker Scobell as Ryan's younger self, and was directed by Shawn Levy. It has a star-studded cast, with Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo also having roles in the futuristic film.

The Adam Project depicts Ryan as a time traveling pilot who travels back in time to meet his younger self as well as his late father, who is played by Mark.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram to share pictures of the movie's first preview. Among the audience were Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as well as Keegan Michael Key, and Kaitlin Olson.

Ryan thanked everyone who made the movie possible, writing in his caption: "Well, that was incredible. Thank you everyone who came out for the sneak peak of #TheAdamProject."

The sweet post of Ryan, Jennifer and Walker

However the sweetest part of his acknowledgements was his description of Jennifer and working with her. The actress plays his mom, at least his younger self's mom, in the movie. Of the Alias star, Ryan wrote: "True story: everybody feels thirty percent better standing next to @jennifer.garner."

Jennifer looked chic as ever in the picture with a sophisticated messy bun, black turtleneck, and a green corduroy blazer paired with blue jeans.

He cheekily continued the caption by saying of Walker: "Also, I feel thirty percent taller next to @walker.scobell (but give it a year)."

Jennifer and Ryan at the preview for The Adam Project

The actor's comments were flooded with compliments to the movie and support for Ryan, with his sister-in-law Robyn Lively commenting: "Can't wait for everyone to see this!! It’s. SO. Good." Athlete Paul Rabil wrote: "Congratulations and wonderful film — emotional, clever and daring."

The Adam Project is out on Netflix 11 March.

