Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project has fans saying the same thing Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo also star in the Netflix film

Netflix's latest film has a pretty impressive cast. Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo all appear in the brand new movie, The Adam Project, and it seems to have gone down well with fans.

The film has strong themes of time travel and family, so there's bound to be something for everyone. The synopsis reads: "A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future."

WATCH: The Adam Project is your weekend watch on Netflix

Fans have been loving the Netflix movie and have been taking to social media to give their verdict, and many are in agreement of how great it is! One person wrote: "#TheAdamProject Was incredible definitely one of my favorite movies of this year it's a mixture of sci-fi, adventure and family.

"It has a beautiful message, definitely go watch. @RyanReynolds, Walker Scobell, @MarkRuffalo and Jennifer Garner were amazing."

Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana star

A second fan added: "110% worth checking out! Caught an early screening on Wednesday night and loved it! All the feels and all of the action!" as a third wrote: "Watching #TheAdamProject a second time somehow makes it even better. About to head on my 3rd watch this film is very special. @VancityReynolds."

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: "#TheAdamProject is a breath of fresh air in 2022. Makes me wanna go hug my dad right now. @ShawnLevyDirect @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo."

The Adam Project is on Netflix now

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds plays a time-travelling pilot named Adam Reed who ends up in the year 2022 trying to find his wife (played by Zoe Saldana) who has gone missing. Suddenly, he ends up coming across a younger version of himself (played by Walker Scobell) and together they team up to find his wife.

Ryan's co-stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo play Adam's parents. It seems the two actors have been loving working together again after they both starred in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30.

Jennifer and Mark have even been joining in on the reminiscing and, in a new video to promote The Adam Project, the pair could be seen on a sofa eating some of those famous Razzles. Cute!

