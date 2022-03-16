Exclusive: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato open up on their pregnancy, love story and much more in their first joint interview The couple are expecting their fourth child and Michael's new album is out March 25

Some love stories take time to build, other romantic connections are instantaneous and are many are little bit of both. Plenty of people say they've experienced love at first sight, while others say their romances were a slow burn. When it comes to Michael Bublé, the Canadian crooner says he "knew the second he saw" actress Luisana Lopilato that she was his soulmate.

The couple, who met in Luisana's home city of Buenos Aires in 2008 and married in 2011, have a lot to celebrate these days. They recently announced they're expecting their fourth child, Michael is also set to release his ninth album, Higher, on March 25 and Luisana has two movies in the works.

In a world exclusive, the busy superstar parents of Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 4, recently sat down with Hello! Canada Editor-in-Chief Alison Eastwood for their first-ever joint interview! It's a very funny and personable chat, accompanied by exclusive photos from Christopher Morris and an adorable family picture Michael and Luisana shared exclusively with Hello!.

The couple jokingly revealed their pregnancy happened because they got a new dog, Coco, who started sleeping in their bed.

"Our three-year-old had left our bed and [started] sleeping on her own with her brothers, and I said, 'Oh, we don't have any more babies in the bed. I need something else!'" Luisana quipped.

But the couple had actually been talking about trying for another baby for a while.

When two people are as in love as Michael and Luisana, it's wonderful to see.

Photo: © Christopher Morris

"In the last two years, I've said to her many times, 'I would love to have one more – would you like to have one more?'" Michael shared of their trying to get pregnant again. "And she's said to me, 'Ah, no, I'm good, I think it's a good family,' and I kept saying, 'Maybe one more?' 'No, no.' And then one day – when was it, babe? Nine, 10 months ago? All of a sudden, she said, 'You know what? Maybe one more.' And I [gasped]. I was so excited!"

And since some things are just simply meant to be, the pregnancy came together very quickly! They were successful on the first try.

"It was a big surprise," Luisana shared.

Coco LOVES Michael! Photo: © Twitter/michaelbuble

Michael and Luisana reveal how they told her family they were expecting, how they built their romantic connection despite not being able to communicate in the same language when they first met, who their children most take after and much more in the new issue of Hello! Canada. It's available at newsstands across the country and on AppleNews+ on March 17. UK readers can pick up the new issue of Hello! to read the chat on March 21.