Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards The CMT Awards take place on 11 April 11 at 8/7c

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have been nominated for two CMT Awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category.

MORE: Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

The show, the only fan-voted country music awards show, sees Carrie also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'

Kane Brown leads the nominations this year with four, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Kelsea Ballerini - who is hosting alongside Marvel star Anthony Mackie - has three nominations, along with Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson; it is the first CMT nods for Cody and BRELAND.

Twelve acts are nominated for Video of the Year - the big award - with the final nominees, from a second round of voting, announced on show day.

A winner is picked via social media votes and announced as the final category during the live show.

Kelsea will co-host with Anthony Mackie

Joining Miranda and Carrie in the category are Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Brandi Carlile.

"Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City," executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said in a statement.

Taylor performs at the CMT Awards in 2013

Fans can vote for their favorites now at vote.cmt.com. The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8/7c and fans can also stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.

2022 CMT Awards nominations:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

Gabby Barrett - "Footprints On The Moon"

Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

Eric Church - "Heart On Fire"

Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

Luke Bryan - "Waves"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Thomas Rhett - "Country Again"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - "I'm Not For Everyone"

Dan + Shay - "Steal My Love"

Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got"

Old Dominion - "I Was On a Boat That Day"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

Zac Brown Band - "Same Boat"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

BRELAND - "Cross Country"

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - "I Can't"

Elvie Shane - "My Boy"

Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"

Priscilla Block - "Just About Over You"

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - "Lil Bit"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

immie Allen & Brad Paisley - "Freedom Was A Highway"

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)"

George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)"

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - "Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Kane Brown - "Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - "I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - "Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - "Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)"

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer - "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce - "Dear Miss Loretta" (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi - "On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen" (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson - "Things A Man Oughta Know" (from the CMT Studio)

