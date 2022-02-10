Miranda Lambert celebrates five ACM nominations as she goes head to head with Carrie Underwood Did your favorites get nominated?

Country music fans will be divided as favorites Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood will go head to head for Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Miranda has received five Academy of Country Music nominations, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Reba McEntire is the only female artist to be nominated in that category that many times.

Miranda will vie for the award against Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce. Miranda is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, where she is credited as an artist and producer, and Video of the Year. Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominees for Entertainer of the Year.

A win for Miranda, Chris or Luke in that category will also see them clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories. Carrie and Eric Church round out the category.

Carrie is also nominated for Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.

This year's co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett also received their first nods in the Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year categories, respectively.

Taylor Swift has also received her first nomination at the ACMS since 2018 as her single I Bet You Think About Me is nominated for Video of the Year. Blake Lively received two nominations for producing and directing the video, marking her first ACM nomination.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Jimmie Allen andGabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video and without commercial interruption, on Monday 7 March 2022, 8/7c.

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lamberrt

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleon

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASMaddie & Ta

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

Famous Friends – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville