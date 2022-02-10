Miranda Lambert celebrates five ACM nominations as she goes head to head with Carrie Underwood

Rebecca Lewis
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood will go head to head for Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Miranda has received five Academy of Country Music nominations, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Reba McEntire is the only female artist to be nominated in that category that many times.
Miranda will vie for the award against Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce. Miranda is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, where she is credited as an artist and producer, and Video of the Year. Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominees for Entertainer of the Year.
A win for Miranda, Chris or Luke in that category will also see them clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories. Carrie and Eric Church round out the category.
Carrie is also nominated for Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.
This year's co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett also received their first nods in the Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year categories, respectively.
Miranda is nominated for five awards
Taylor Swift has also received her first nomination at the ACMS since 2018 as her single I Bet You Think About Me is nominated for Video of the Year. Blake Lively received two nominations for producing and directing the video, marking her first ACM nomination.
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Jimmie Allen andGabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video and without commercial interruption, on Monday 7 March 2022, 8/7c.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Carrie is up for Entertainer of the Year
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lamberrt
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleon
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASMaddie & Ta
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends – Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
Knowing You – Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville