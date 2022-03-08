Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Miranda Lambert as the singer finally wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London. Backstage with the press, however, Carrie praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".

"It is always wonderful because there are so many incredibly talented women in this genre, and Miranda is long overdue for winning this award so I couldn't be more proud of her as a sister in this genre of music and in this industry," Carrie said.

"There were a lot incredible females on stage tonight and I look forward to more of that happening."

Miranda was named the 2022 Entertainer of the Year award - a first for the singer and the Academy's highest honor.

Miranda was in London and unable to be at the stadium and in her acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year, she said: "I cannot believe I am not there to celebrate, it is the first time I have missed this in 17 years and so my heart is broken."

Carrie shared her praise after winning Single of the Year

"I have been waiting for this a long time and I never thought it would happen," she added.

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win

This year's Academy of Country Music Awards took place on Monday 7 March at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Lainey Wilson led the night in total wins with three including Song of the Year, followed by Miranda and Carly Pearce with two wins apiece.

Viewers enjoyed "wall-to-wall" music during the two-hour show, which streamed coast to coast instead of tape-delayed on Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Country music legend Dolly Parton helmed the ceremony and was joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

