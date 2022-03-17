Lorraine Kelly reveals her 'happy place' and asks you to do the same The ITV presenter is always content walking her dog Angus and being outdoors

In this week's HELLO! diary, Lorraine Kelly has made a plea with her fans, for everyone to be a little kinder to themselves and to seek what really makes you happy and content. We couldn't agree more, Lorraine! Read her column below...

Earlier this week I was interviewing Robson Greene and Tom Brittney and they said working on the set of TV show Grantchester was their "Happy Place". They have such a great time with the rest of the cast and crew and are doing a job they love. Robson also loves fishing and that brings him such a lot of pleasure.

It got me thinking that in these tough times, it's really important to find your own happy place that brings you a bit of joy and makes you smile.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly asks you to find your 'happy place'

For me, it's being outdoors and taking Angus for a walk, and also now that the weather is improving, I love just pottering about in the garden and seeing signs of Spring. The gorgeous bright yellow daffodils I planted during lockdown are a sign of hope that better days are ahead. I also live near the river and really like to feed the ducks and just to sit quietly and watch the birds and the wildlife.

Right now, it is very easy to feel helpless and overwhelmed by everything going on in the world, but we can help by donating whatever we can afford to support the people of Ukraine, and taking comfort that although Covid hasn't gone away, the Covid vaccines and boosters mean we can get on with our lives, while remaining careful and vigilant.

Being outdoors makes Lorraine happiest

We also have to make sure we are taking care of OURSELVES physically and mentally by just switching off and taking a breath, even just for five precious minutes.

Have a think about what makes you feel contented and happy. It will most probably include being with people who make you laugh and spending time with those you love, and never underestimate the healing power of cuddling your kids and your pets.

It might be listening to your favourite music, having a dance round the kitchen, or reading your favourite magazine or a good book. Lots of people swear by a long bubble bath with scented candles.

I'd really like you all to find your "happy place" this week and be kind to yourself.

