Elton John shares heartbreaking news regarding his AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Elton John took to live television to reveal a heartbreaking bit of news concerning his upcoming AIDS Foundation Oscars party.

In an interview with Good Morning America along with Brandi Carlile, who will be helming the occasion, he revealed that he won't be able to attend his own party.

Due to the return of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he has returned to following his COVID diagnosis, Elton won't be able to make an attendance at the lavish event.

"It breaks my heart but I can't be there, because it's an event that means so much to us," he said during his virtual interview. "So we have people like Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and the wonderful Brandi Carlile to help David, my husband out."

Brandi supported the Candle in the Wind singer by hilariously adding: "We're going to try to make up for Elton not being there by me wearing something outrageous. You have to rise to the occasion, because he's going to see the pictures and let you know if you don't."

"It's a real honor to get to do life with you, Elton. You are my hero and my friend." Brandi Carlile and Elton John talk about their decades-long friendship as Brandi prepares to headline this year's Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party.

Elton spoke with GMA about his legendary Oscars party

David Furnish will be there to keep the party going as usual while Elton continues to astound fans on his farewell tour.

The singer-songwriter earlier revealed the news that the party would be returning after a two year break on Instagram with a picture of himself and Brandi.

He wrote: "#EJAFOscars is back. Our 30th Annual Academy Awards Party will feature a special performance by my good friend, the spectacular @brandicarlile. You're in for a treat to see her hit the stage!"

The British hitmaker revealed his party would return with Brandi playing a big role

He continued: "This year honours the 30 years that @ejaf has been providing life-changing HIV care for communities around the world. We've achieved so much, and we couldn't have done it without every single one of our supporters."

