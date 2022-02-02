Elton John makes unexpected revelation about life at family home amid Covid battle The Rocket Man singer lives in Windsor with husband David Furnish and their two sons

Elton John returned to the stage on Saturday following his Covid battle, much to the delight of fans.

MORE: Elton John's husband David Furnish pays tribute to singer following health battle

The award-winning singer is currently in the USA for the much-anticipated, sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, where he likely recovered from the virus rather than at home in the UK.

What's more, the dad-of-two made a surprising revelation about his home life in a recent interview CBS Mornings.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elton John shares health update with his fans

The Rocket Man hitmaker revealed on the news show that he very rarely gets to spend time at his house in Windsor, as a result of his busy schedule.

SEE: 10 rare photos of Elton John's children with husband David Furnish

MORE: David Furnish sends fans wild with new photo of Elton John ahead of farewell tour

He revealed: "Oh boy. I'm never at home. This house in Windsor, I've been in since 1975 and I've been here three or four weeks at a time before I'm going somewhere else."

He added that the pandemic had been a great opportunity for his family to all be under the same roof for a long period of time, and that they all had a lovely time together.

Elton John with husband David Furnish

"So I got to spend lockdown with David my husband and Zachary and Elijah our sons, and it was just great."

MORE: Sir Elton John and David Furnish's son poses with his insane birthday cake!

MORE: Elton John's £5.3m mansion with husband David is ultimate party pad

The singer kicked off his tour once again at North Little Rock, having postponed his tour a number of times during the pandemic – both as a result of the Covid restrictions and ongoing health issues.

The singer lives in Windsor and revealed he rarely gets to spend time there

He managed to perform in New Orleans just before testing positive for Covid, which was his first show on the stage after a 22-month hiatus.

His proud husband David paid a heartfelt tribute to the star on Instagram on the night, writing: "He's back!! Last night, Elton and his amazing band (minus one COVID-positive keyboard player) returned to the stage after a 22-month hiatus. It was a brilliant return to form, and the New Orleans audience were grateful and wildly enthusiastic.

Elton is currently touring the United States

"I want to pay tribute to our entire team for their hard work getting Elton and his band back on the road. A massive thanks to everyone."

READ: Inside Sir Elton John's Father's Day celebrations with his sons

READ: Elton John's fans spot hilarious detail in photo with sons

Ever the supportive husband, during one of the first tour cancellations, David said at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards: "Your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.