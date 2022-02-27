Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken' The couple posted the same picture and message on social media

Elton John and David Furnish have taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine.

Sharing the same picture, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the stars wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

"We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare. During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need. @ejaf."

Their statement was applauded by fans, who quickly thanked them for their support.

The couple, who share sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, are among the many stars who have openly spoken out about the current crisis.

On Saturday, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also came out in support of Ukraine by posting a personal tweet on their official account.

The message read: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

The sign off being W & C shows it's a personal tweet from the royal couple which is not always the case on the @KensingtonRoyal page.

Earlier in the week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The message, which was shared on Thursday night, read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."