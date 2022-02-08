Elton John and David Furnish 'so excited' as they make surprising announcement We can't wait!

Elton John and David Furnish are celebrating after announcing that their Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party is returning after two years.

The couple, who share two children together, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, jointly revealed the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

The party, which will benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation, will take place on 27 March and will include a performance from Brandi Carlile.

"I'm so excited to welcome our friends back to West Hollywood Park this March for the return of #EJAFOscars!" David wrote alongside a video which announced the news.

The couple announced the news ahead of the nominations being revealed

"It's been over two years since we gathered in-person and we promise nothing but a spectacular evening, featuring a special performance by the gorgeously talented @BrandiCarlile, to mark @EJAF's 30th anniversary and raise funds for our life-saving work."

Elton posted a picture of himself alongside Brandi to his nearly four million fans, and added: "#EJAFOscars is back. Our 30th Annual Academy Awards Party will feature a special performance by my good friend, the spectacular @brandicarlile. You're in for a treat to see her hit the stage!"

He continued: "This year honours the 30 years that @ejaf has been providing life-changing HIV care for communities around the world. We've achieved so much, and we couldn't have done it without every single one of our supporters."

Brandi Carlile, posing alongside Elton, will perform during the night

The couple's friends were quick to react to the incredible news, and their fans couldn't hide their excitement.

"Best news, love you!" wrote one, whilst another added: "This is exciting news!"

A third praised last year's virtual ceremony, writing: "I hope there's a remote option this year!! I had so much fun watching last year and wouldn't have been able to take part otherwise."

Elton and David's news came just hours before the nominees for this year's 94th Academy Awards are due to be revealed by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan.