Jimmy Fallon stirs the pot with hilarious on-air argument following big announcement The NBC host is quite committed to his bits

Jimmy Fallon had quite an explosive start to the new week with the latest episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he kicked things off with a big announcement.

"This is big, actually, I saw that the daytime TV show Maury is ending," Jimmy said after delivering his opening monologue.

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon causes hilarious argument with Maury announcement

His announcer, Steve Higgins, better known as Higgins, mourned the news of the show ending after 31 long years, deeming it his "favorite show."

He was then called out by Roots band member Tariq for lying about it, which led to a back-and-forth between the two that left Jimmy in a confused bind.

"You know what? I don't need this, [expletive] all y'all," Higgins said, eventually walking off set in mock tears to his dressing room with Tariq booing behind him.

Jimmy followed him into the dressing room to comfort him and then get him back out onto the stage, where they both then sat on the couch. "Let's go back out there," he reassuringly said, bringing his announcer back to the set.

Jimmy conducted a Maury-style investigation into Higgins' love for the show

The NBC talk show host then took the segment to a complete Maury-parody by putting on a pair of glasses and bringing out cards to mimic a familiar Maury strategy.

He even lowered his voice to a more gravelly tone as he hilariously began: "Now we're going to get to the bottom of this," mentioning that Higgins took a lie detector test to prove his love for the show.

"When asked 'Is Maury your favorite show', Higgins said yes. The lie detector determined that was…a lie!" Jimmy declared, as Tariq started dancing in front of him.

"Also, our paternity test determined you are the father of 28 illegitimate children," Jimmy comically riffed at the end.

Higgins being upset that no one believes him that Maury is his favorite show 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and they are recreating a Maury episode 😂 #FallonTonight — Sarina🍀💙 (@sarinamay93) March 22, 2022

Fans were left in stitches by the dramatic bit

Fans took to social media to reveal that the entire dramatic segment left them in hysterics, with one saying: "This Maury spoof oof [laughing emoji]," and another adding: "This is hilarious. I have been waiting for Jimmy, Higgins and Tariq to do a bit together."



