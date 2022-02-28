Jennifer Lopez announces heartwarming news close to her heart The singer has embarked on a new path

J.Lo is turning in the microphone for a pencil! The star has announced her latest project, and it is unlike any she has ever done.

The Marry Me actress is paying homage to her Latinx roots with her latest career venture, a bilingual children's book.

J.Lo collaborated on the adorable and meaningful project with none other than late night television host Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy announced the sweet news through a post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption detailing how long it's been since they've wanted to do this.

The book is currently available for pre-order and is officially released in October. Described as a "bilingual playtime adventure," it is meant to help kids learn Spanish. The book is titled "Con Pollo" which translates to "With Chicken." Pollo is the book's main character, who along with Jimmy and J.Lo, will be guiding kids through their language lessons.

The heartfelt announcement

The picture book's synopsis reads: "Meet Pollo, a friendly little chicken who just wants to play. And play, and play, and play all day! Pollo makes any activity more fun."

The late night host heartwarmingly explained in his caption that: "@jlo and I have always wanted to do something together and one of the many things I love about her is how great of a mom she is." He went on to say that since they're both parents, they figured this would be the perfect collaboration between the two stars.

J.Lo pays Jimmy a visit to his show

Actress Kerry Washington expressed her excitement over the announcement, commenting: "WOOOOO." As fans commended the two for the idea and wrote how cute the book sounds, one fan wrote: "As someone who speaks and understands both English and Spanish, this makes me beam sooooo much!"

Jimmy concluded the announcement by revealing that the project is: "Fun and educational and my Spanish teachers from high school would be so impressed to know that I’m teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez!!"

