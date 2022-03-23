How Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato told their families they were expecting The singer and his actress wife are also parents to Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato were overjoyed when they found out they were expecting their fourth child – and they couldn't wait to tell their families.

Two months into trying for another pregnancy, they were already successful, actress Luisana told HELLO! Canada Editor-in-Chief Alison Eastwood during their first ever joint interview.

And while superstar Michael and his spouse, who are also parents to Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3, revealed their happy news to the world last month, their parents and siblings knew much earlier – and the news was revealed in a very amusing way!

On Christmas Day, Luisana and Michael gathered their families together and recorded their announcement around the dinner table in Vancouver.

"I tried to do a prayer in Spanish and in English, to my family and tried to translate," Luisana shared. "It didn't work that much because I don't know why, every time I speak or I do something, I read something, my older sister, she always cries. I'm her little sister, so whatever I say, it makes her cry."

Michael and Luisana's complete and total adoration for each other is wonderful to see.

Photo: © Christopher Morris

But Michael revealed Luisana's sister wasn't the only one crying at the time! Luisana also became a puddle while delivering the happy news.

"Before she finished the Spanish part of the prayer, she was already bawling her eyes out and basically had said 'we're having a baby' and everyone was crying, and my family, who didn't understand a word she said, was like, 'What is going on?' And it did not turn out at all. 'What happened? Is everything OK?'

"And there's my wife and her family doing this [loud wailing sound, rocking back and forth]. And I was saying, 'Yeah, we're having a baby!' It didn't quite work out as smoothly as planned."

But that was OK, since Michael said it "worked out better that way" since it's now a great family memory they can share for years to come – and perhaps with their little one when they're old enough.

"You know what – you can imagine – this family's been through a time," Michael added. "And this was a big, beautiful magic moment to be able to share with our family, who's been with us through thick and thin. Really, through thick and thin."

Michael and Luisana haven't shared their due date yet, but the multiple award winner is set to drop a baby of a different kind very soon! Higher, his first album in four years, will be released on March 25, and features new songs from the beloved Canadian crooner, along with covers of songs by Sam Cooke, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and more.