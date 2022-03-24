Savannah Guthrie gets candid with honest career admission that impresses viewers See the special reason the star didn't give up

With a successful, wide-ranging career spanning decades, beloved co-workers, and an endless tally of dedicated fans, it's very clear that Savannah Guthrie is good at what she does.

The star is consistently expanding her portfolio and impressing fans with her work ethic and strength through grueling hours and tasks.

However, she's also not afraid to admit defeat, and recently opened up about a new aspect of her career at Today that she is struggling with.

The television host seriously impressed fans when she announced she has a new cooking show, Starting From Scratch, "for people who don't know how to cook." And while she may not be wowing fans with her cooking skills, they are sure appreciating her candid admission about the fact that she is definitely lacking in that department.

What's more, the special reason she is overcoming her lackluster cooking skills makes the attempt all the more special.

In one of her first segments, SuperChef Darnell Ferguson taught Savannah how to make breakfast. They cooked omelettes, candied bacon, and pancakes, which the star surprisingly most struggled with, as Darnell urged her not to smash the pancakes, which she confessed she liked to do.

Savannah shows off her newfound skills

The mother-of-two persisted, expertly flipping the pancakes and even later on taking on Today's cooking segment all by herself as she taught her co-stars what she learned.

Upon seeing the video of her improving her cooking skills, one fan endearingly noted that: "She has said on numerous occasions that her cooking skills are non-existent and this has meant a lot to her to be able to cook for her kids and family and she put herself out there to learn and as basic as these things seem for some people it isn't easy. Good for her for challenging herself!"

Savannah shares proof of her kitchen woes

The news anchor revealed just how true the statement is, expressing her gratitude to her chef teacher by writing: "My kids (and I) thank you."

Her determination certainly paid off as she was able to impress her co-workers and cook breakfast for them, while fans inundated her with compliments in return.

