Savannah Guthrie teases new look at latest project while sharing rare insight into her family life The NBC star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

Savannah Guthrie took a well-deserved break from Today last week to enjoy some quality family time.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's absence from Today explained - and it involves her co-star

And while the NBC star was on vacation mode in the Bahamas, the show was still very much on her mind as she shared a new look at her latest project with fans on social media.

The mom-of-two recently announced details of her new cooking segment on Today, Starting from Scratch, and shared a preview of the latest episode on Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie and her Today co-stars as you've never seen them before

In the footage, Savannah learns how to cook mac & cheese with Siri Daly, and receives a seal of approval from her children – who make a rare appearance in the footage.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie takes time off Today for 'much-needed' rest, says co-star

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's absence on Today show sparks huge reaction from viewers

In the caption, she wrote: "For all the moms out there, Siri Daly (@siriouslydelicious) and I whipped up some easy, kid-friendly meals for you on the latest episode of my new show Starting from Scratch. And if my picky kids can give this mac & cheese two thumbs up then I think yours will, too! – SG."

Today's Savannah Guthrie shared a new look at her Starting from Scratch segment

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is amazing!" while another wrote: "This is so cute, I love it." A third added: "Love this!"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie surprises fans with her outfit choice

MORE: Hoda Kotb's very famous new co-star revealed

Savannah shared details of Starting from Scratch with viewers on Today at the start of the month. The journalist opened up about the segment during the live show, much to the amusement of her co-stars!

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

Carson Daly told viewers: "f you've watched us over the years you will have noticed probably pretty easily that Savannah, our friend here, is pretty challenged when it comes to certain cooking."

MORE: Al Roker shows support for co-star during emotional moment live on air

MORE: Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts' remarks from co-star

The mom-of-two went on to give more details of her new show, explaining: "Over the last few months I've been filming a cooking show that I can't even say without laughing. It's called Starting from Scratch and I'm doing the slicing, the dicing, and we have culinary icons helping us."

As her co-stars went on to watch the preview, Carson teased his friend: "Good job with your grilled cheese Savannah," as she replied: "I'm already not getting support!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.