Savannah Guthrie sparks heated debate as she makes intense work schedule revelation Fans were dubious of her remarks

Savannah Guthrie had surprises for fans coming from left and right during her Tuesday night The Tonight Show appearance with her Today co-star Hoda Kotb.

Most shocking of all for fans though were the tough lengths the two stars shared they went through just to appear on the late night show, and then be at work the next morning.

It's no surprise a television journalist like Savannah, especially one working a morning show, has grueling work hours. While she is able to make fun of the toll it takes, the star detailed just how little sleep she sometimes gets.

WATCH: Savannah shares rare behind-the-scenes moment with fans

The mom-of-two shared a hilarious video – which fans later called out – of her and Hoda in distress over the fact that they were appearing on late night television but would have to wake-up at three in the morning the following day to be ready for their seven oclock show.

The clip featured Hoda looking up to her co-star as she cried into her hands and collapsed to the floor as if fainting. Over it it read: "When you're on The Tonight Show tonight but have to wake up for Today at 3 AM tomorrow."

While the two certainly have to deal with extreme work hours and have previously shared behind-the-scenes photos of having to do all-nighters, this time around, fans weren't convinced.

The contentious video

The co-hosts were called out in the comments over the fact that while late night shows certainly air late, they are typically taped much earlier on the same day.

Fans wrote comments such as: "The Tonight Show tapes at like 5pm," and: "Good thing The Tonight Show is taped earlier in the day then it's aired."

Savannah and Hoda seemed to have a blast with Jimmy

Still, the two showed it was all lighearted fun throughout the night – or afternoon – continuing to share all of their shenanigans on their respective Instagram pages.

They impressed fans with their rendition of John Denver's iconic American anthem Take Me Home, Country Roads as they both played the acoustic guitar, and Savannah had a surprise coming for herself when her two kids, Vale and Charley, showed up on set.

