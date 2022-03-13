How Savannah Guthrie was a supportive friend following her co-star's baby news What a sweet gesture from the Today star!

Savannah Guthrie is incredibly close to her co-stars at Today, and has some seriously sweet traditions with them.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie surprises fans with outfit choice on Today

One in particular was revealed by Dylan Dreyer on the NBC News show last week, as she opened up about Savannah's touching gesture following the arrivals of each of her children.

The mom-of-three was snacking on cookies from New York's famous Levain Bakery, and told viewers: "After every baby I've had, Savannah has sent these cookies to the hospital."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into family life

She continued: "So I mean, these were my sustenance after I gave birth."

SEE: Savannah Guthrie's high school yearbook photo is too good to miss

MORE: Savannah Guthrie leaves co-stars baffled by latest career move

Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera.

The couple most recently welcomed their third child, Russell, in September, who arrived two months early. At the time, the doting mom opened up about his early arrival in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Dylan Dreyer opened up about Savannah Guthrie's touching gesture after the births of her children

She wrote: "I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week. God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way. I couldn't imagine waiting until November to meet him."

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated over missed opportunity with co-star live on air

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today in new post - details

The star is also mom to sons Oliver and Calvin, and the family reside in New York, close to Dylan's job at Today.

The TV personality recently returned to work following her maternity leave, but made the difficult decision to cut back on her days so that she could balance her work life with being a mom of three young sons.

Savannah and Dylan are incredibly close

Dylan stepped down from her role on Weekend Today, and said an emotional farewell to viewers on her last day in January.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals sweetest milestone involving her daughter Vale

MORE: Dylan Dreyer celebrates exciting career move: 'What a treat'

While standing in the snow, Dylan said: "It's really bittersweet to step away. I just want to say thank you to everyone at Weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on this show.

The pair are both doting moms

"I remember when I tried out for this show and it wasn't really something I knew that was going to happen and then it just sort of for lack of a better word snowballed in the position it became.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares 'absolutely incredible' moment she's been waiting two years for

MORE: Dylan Dreyer holds back tears during emotional final episode of Weekend Today

"My goodness, I'm so grateful that Weekend Today took a shot on me and took a chance with me because it has changed my life. I've raised my whole family now here in New York City and I really don't want to step away but I don't think I can do six days a week any more."

Read more HELLO! US stories here