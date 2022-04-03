2022 Grammys winners list - live updates

Rebecca Lewis
The 2022 Grammys nominees include Miranda Lambert, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo
The 2022 Grammys are finally here after being postponed from an original January date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nominees walking the red carpet and are getting seated for the big night where soul star Jon Batiste looks set to be the big winner with 11 nominations.
Justin Bieber, H.E.R, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo all followed closely with multiple nominations, with newcomer Oliva scoring nods in all four of the top categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New artist.
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood are both up for Best Country Duo or Group Performance with Elle King and Jason Aldean respectively, while Miranda is also up for Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes.
There are 80 categories at the Grammys and below is an edited list focusing on the major categories.
2022 Grammy winners
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA
"Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
Olivia has been nominated in all four of the big categories
Song of the Year
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"Fight For You," H.E.R.
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile
Album of the Year
"We Are," Jon Batiste
"Love For Sale," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber
"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Back Of My Mind," H.E.R.
"Montero," Lil Nas X
"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo
"Evermore," Taylor Swift
"Donda," Kanye West
Taylor won Album of the Year in 2021 and is nominated again in 2022
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Anyone," Justin Bieber
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Positions," Ariana Grande
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo or Group Performance
"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Butter," BTS
"Higher Power," Coldplay
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
BTS are nominated for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
"Love for Sale," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"'Til We Meet Again (Live)," Norah Jones
"A Tori Kelly Christmas," Tori Kelly
"Ledisi Sings Nina," Ledisi
"That's Life," Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber
"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever", Billie Eilish
"Positions," Ariana Grande
"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance Recording
"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
"Before," James Blake
"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It," Caribou
"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol - WINNER
"The Business," Tiësto
Best Rap Album
"The Off-Season," J. Cole
"Certified Lover Boy," Drake
"King's Disease 2," Nas
"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator
"Donda," Kanye West
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Up," Cardi B
"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug
"Thot S***" Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Song
"Bath Salts," DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
"Best Friend," Saweetie, Doja Cat
"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Jail," Kanye West, Jay-Z
"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
Best Latin Pop Album
"Vertigo," Pablo Alborán
"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
"Hecho A La Antigua," Ricardo Arjona
"Mis Manos," Camilo
"Mendó," Alex Cuba
"Revelación," Selena Gomez
Best Musica Urbana Album
"Afrodisíaco," Rauw Alejandro
"El Último Tour Del Mundo," Bad Bunny
"Jose," J Balvin
"KG0516," KAROL G
"Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8," Kali Uchis
Best American Roots Performance
"Cry," Jon Batiste - WINNER
"Love and Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck
"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
Best R&B Performance
"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Damage," H.E.R.
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan
Justin is nominated for seven categoires
Best R&B Song
"Damage," H.E.R.
"Good Days," SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan
Best Country Solo Performance
"Forever After All," Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell
"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Best Country Duo or Group Performance
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne - WINNER
"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Miranda and Elle are up for Best Country Duo or Group Performance
Best Country Song
"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris
"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves
"Cold," Chris Stapleton - WINNER
"Country Again," Thomas Rhett
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
Best Country Album
"Skeletons," Brothers Osborne
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
"The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita," Sturgill Simpson
"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
Best Rock Performance
"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell
"OHMS," Deftones
"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
"All My Favorite Songs," Weezer
"The Bandit," Kings of Leon
"Distance," Mammoth WVH
"Find My Way," Paul McCartney
"Waiting on a War," Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
"Power Up", AC/DC
"Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A," Black Pumas
"No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1," Chris Cornell
"Medicine at Midnight," Foo Fighters
"McCartney III," Paul McCartney
