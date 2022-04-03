2022 Grammys winners list - live updates A star-studded audience has assembled in Las Vegas for music's big night

The 2022 Grammys are finally here after being postponed from an original January date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nominees walking the red carpet and are getting seated for the big night where soul star Jon Batiste looks set to be the big winner with 11 nominations.

Justin Bieber, H.E.R, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo all followed closely with multiple nominations, with newcomer Oliva scoring nods in all four of the top categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New artist.

WATCH: Beyonce makes history as women dominate at 63rd Grammy Awards

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood are both up for Best Country Duo or Group Performance with Elle King and Jason Aldean respectively, while Miranda is also up for Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes.

There are 80 categories at the Grammys and below is an edited list focusing on the major categories.

Keep checking back for all the winners on the night...

2022 Grammy winners

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

Olivia has been nominated in all four of the big categories

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You," H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile

Album of the Year

"We Are," Jon Batiste

"Love For Sale," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Back Of My Mind," H.E.R.

"Montero," Lil Nas X

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore," Taylor Swift

"Donda," Kanye West

Taylor won Album of the Year in 2021 and is nominated again in 2022

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Anyone," Justin Bieber

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter," BTS

"Higher Power," Coldplay

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA

BTS are nominated for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Love for Sale," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"'Til We Meet Again (Live)," Norah Jones

"A Tori Kelly Christmas," Tori Kelly

"Ledisi Sings Nina," Ledisi

"That's Life," Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever", Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance Recording

"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before," James Blake

"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It," Caribou

"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol - WINNER

"The Business," Tiësto

Best Rap Album

"The Off-Season," J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake

"King's Disease 2," Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator

"Donda," Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug

"Thot S***" Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts," DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

"Best Friend," Saweetie, Doja Cat

"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Jail," Kanye West, Jay-Z

"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Best Latin Pop Album

"Vertigo," Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

"Hecho A La Antigua," Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos," Camilo

"Mendó," Alex Cuba

"Revelación," Selena Gomez

Best Musica Urbana Album

"Afrodisíaco," Rauw Alejandro

"El Último Tour Del Mundo," Bad Bunny

"Jose," J Balvin

"KG0516," KAROL G

"Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8," Kali Uchis

Best American Roots Performance

"Cry," Jon Batiste - WINNER

"Love and Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Justin is nominated for seven categoires

Best R&B Song

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Good Days," SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne - WINNER

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Miranda and Elle are up for Best Country Duo or Group Performance

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris

"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves

"Cold," Chris Stapleton - WINNER

"Country Again," Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

"Skeletons," Brothers Osborne

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

"The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita," Sturgill Simpson

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Performance

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell

"OHMS," Deftones

"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs," Weezer

"The Bandit," Kings of Leon

"Distance," Mammoth WVH

"Find My Way," Paul McCartney

"Waiting on a War," Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

"Power Up", AC/DC

"Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A," Black Pumas

"No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1," Chris Cornell

"Medicine at Midnight," Foo Fighters

"McCartney III," Paul McCartney

