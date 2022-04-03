Carrie Underwood leaves no stone unturned for dynamite 2022 Grammys performance The country singer was up for two awards

Carrie Underwood brought her phenomenal performance chops to the big stage at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The country star took to the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas to perform her latest single, Ghost Story.

She truly left the room pulsing with energy as she delivered a dynamite performance, employing her signature strong vocals and runs.

Carrie also looked incredible during her routine, donning a purple mini-dress that put her extremely toned legs on display, with crystal string-detailing on her skirt and a cape that blew in the wind behind her.

The entire performance even featured a choir and an orchestra playing behind her, making the scale as grand as could possibly be, elevating on the standard she'd been setting with her previous set of concerts.

She emerged from the night a winner, having received the award for Best Roots Gospel album for My Savior, and even receiving another nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.

Carrie raised the roof for her Grammys performance

The singer showed up for the awards ceremony arm-in-arm with husband Mike Fisher, dressed in the most beautiful and dramatic of princess ball gowns.

Carrie showed up in a beautiful tan ombre skirt with a grand silhouette with a sash running across a dazzling gold crystal bodice.

The Before He Cheats performer has had quite the dynamite time in Vegas already, having just wrapped up her show-stopping residency.

The country music singer posted a heartfelt message to her fans on Friday as she prepared for her reign to come to an end.

The singer donned a breathtaking ombre tan and gold ball gown

Sharing photos from her Sin City REFLECTION show, Carrie added a caption which read: "I'm sad I only have one more show until I head home. I cannot explain how much I love #REFLECTION ! Let's do it again tomorrow night!"

