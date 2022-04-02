Eric Church reveals details of free concert for fans after canceling Texas show over NCAA game The new show will be in September

Eric Church has promised fans a free concert in Texas after outrage over his decision to cancel a show to watch a college basketball game.

"Thank you to San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game," he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks."

The country music icon then shared that he would return in early September for "a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our canceled San Antonio show."

The new show will now take place at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on 2 September; Saturday's concert was supposed to take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

It comes after he canceled the show because his beloved University of North Carolina basketball team had made it to the final four of the NCAA championship.

They will play Duke University and it is the first time in their histories that the two teams will play each other at this point in the competition.

Eric shared this statement with fans

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream," he said in a statement, which led to shock from the Church Choir, the name of his fanbase.

He admitted it was the "most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do" but added that "it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance"

