The touching way Billie Eilish paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the GRAMMYs The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member passed away in March

Music fans everywhere were shocked when the news broke last month that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away at age 50.

Even music superstars were devastated, with everyone from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Paul McCartney paying tribute to the man who held down duties behind the kit for the Foo Fighters from 1998 until his death.

Billie Eilish was clearly among those who were shaken by Taylor's death, because she took to the stage wearing a T-shirt with his face on it when she performed at the 2022 GRAMMYs on April 3.

The Foo Fighters can count Billie among their millions of fans. Photo: © Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 20-year-old belted out "Happier Than Ever" in the oversize look. She was also pictured at her table with brother and producer Finneas, her dad Patrick O'Connell and Finneas's partner, Claudia Sulewski.

Seven-time GRAMMY winner Billie was up for seven more awards this year, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Photo: © Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier in the evening, the Foo Fighters had won three GRAMMYs. The band, who were originally to perform at this year's show, have understandably been devastated by Taylor's shocking death. They weren't on hand to collect their trophies for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album, pulling out of the event after he died.

Taylor was also honoured with a special section of the GRAMMYs' annual In Memoriam segment, with video clips from his career with the band played before Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo performed in front of a screen showing the names of those who had also passed away over the last year, including Meat Loaf, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, Ronnie Specter and many more.

Taylor was found dead on March 25 while the band were on tour in Bogota, Colombia. In response to the devastating news, the Foo Fighters cancelled all upcoming tour dates to mourn their friend.