John Travolta shares glimpse of daughter Ella's incredible birthday celebrations as he reveals exciting new venture

John Travolta sure knows how to celebrate! The star spoiled his daughter, Ella Travolta, in the best way, as she marked another year around the sun.

For her 22nd birthday, the actor took his daughter all the way to England, and fittingly celebrated the occasion with some afternoon tea.

John delighted fans as he shared glimpses of the sweet celebrations, beautiful setting, and even teased an upcoming project.

The Grease actor shared an adorable video montage of the heartwarming father-daughter date. It started off with a picture of the two, whose resemblance to one another in uncanny, sitting by a large window which gave way to an impressive view of luscious gardens.

The 68-year-old looked dapper in an all black suit, while the birthday girl looked chic in a pastel yellow coat and floral blouse.

Scattered through their window-side table were an assortment of treats and delicate saucers filled with tea. The video featured a clip taken by Ella showing their meal as her dad smiled at her, and an adorable clip of the two, who "cheers"-ed the camera with their cups.

The heartwarming birthday celebrations

The Saturday Night Fever star captioned the post with: "Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much. We're here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate…"

Fans inundated the comment section with congratulations, writing: "Such a great dad!!! Happy Birthday Ella!" and: "Happy birthday to lovely Ella, who is a spitting image of you," among warm welcomes to England.

John, Ella, and Benjamin, 11

Fans also couldn't help but express excitement for John's upcoming movie, which he revealed in his caption as well. He wrote: "I'm also here to shoot a short film called, The Shepherd based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I've always loved."

The 1975 novella follows a pilot whose plane faces electrical failure on Christmas Eve in 1957 and embarks on a journey to find the fighter-bomber who guided him to saftey.

