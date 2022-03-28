John Travolta reunites and dances with Pulp Fiction co-stars at the Oscars The 1994 film is iconic

John Travolta had fans celebrating when he participated in a major on-stage moment at the 94th Academy Awards.

The actor reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman at the Oscars to present the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

As the famous clip of John and Uma from the 1994 movie dancing at a diner started playing the trio came out and took to the mic to give fans a surprise bit.

As Samuel started his speech, the other two started recreating their jive from the movie, clearly leaving Samuel playfully annoyed.

The audience delivered a standing ovation as he began: "SOME actors stay in character through the entire shoot, and SOME well, they just never let it go."

"Maybe later we'll have a five dollar milkshake," Uma quipped, to which John responded: "How about a royale with cheese," referencing their lines in the movie.

As they continued to playfully banter with each other, they even included a bit about the briefcase that was an integral part of the movie.

They brought out a briefcase that shined a golden light on them like in the film, from which Samuel removed the Best Actor envelope.

They eventually presented the award to Will Smith for his role in King Richard, which proved to be an uncomfortable moment for everyone in the room following his altercation with Chris Rock.

He used his speech to talk about protecting his family in reference to the film while alluding to the situation, eventually addressing it dead on, saying he was "embarrassed."

He even apologized to the Academy in tears hoping they would "invite me back" while John, Samuel, and Uma looked on beside him.

