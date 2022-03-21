John Travolta is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of Hollywood's most acclaimed leading men, but he's also an accomplished private pilot.

Taking to Instagram with a rare personal video, John celebrated his latest achievement in the world of aviation with his fans – and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

WATCH: John Travolta celebrates impressive new achievement with fans

"A very proud moment for me. I just received my 737 license," the 68-year-old captioned his upbeat clip, which he filmed stood in front of the huge aircraft.

Famous friends including Naomi Campbell, Tommy Lee and Sammy Hagar were among those to congratulate the star in the comments section of his post, which quickly racked up more than 750,000 views in a matter of hours.

John with his children, Benjamin and Ella

It comes after John celebrated his 68th birthday on 18 February, receiving the sweetest message from his daughter in honour of the occasion.

Ella, 21, shared a throwback photo showing her as a little girl resting on her dad's lap while he wrapped his arms around her. "Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness. I love you with all my heart, Daddy," she wrote.

Son Jett tragically passed away in 2009

John and his late wife Kelly Preston shared three children together; Ella, Jet and Benjamin. Tragically, they lost eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16.

Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum. The teen sadly died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

John and Kelly had been married since 1991

Actress Kelly, meanwhile, was only 57 when she passed away in July 2020. In a statement at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

