John Travolta and son introduce new family member - see the sweet photo The father-son duo looked so happy

John Travolta and his son, Ben, had a huge reason to celebrate on Monday when they broke some adorable family news.

The actor shared a snapshot on Instagram in which he was standing proudly behind his eleven-year-old who was holding a tiny puppy.

The pair looked smitten with the pup in the photo which John had captioned: "Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks."

Fans loved the photo and thanked them for giving the animal a home. They wrote: "Beautiful dog, and the little boy. Handsome man," and, "Omg how wonderful and sweet of you and your family."

Others added: "OMG! I saw a picture of you holding this pup last night and was hoping you and your family would adopt it!!!!! Congratulations," and, "Now this is a much better story coming out of the Oscars! I wish this made the headlines! Way to go! Adorable."

The rescue puppy called Mac N Cheese featured in the tribute to the late actress, Betty White, at the Academy Awards.

John shared the news that his son Ben had adopted a rescue puppy

Jamie Lee Curtis thanked Betty and her dedication to animal rights and charities during the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony.

She also shared the photo of John and Ben on social media and wrote a lengthy message which in part read: "A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night.

"At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984."

John's wife and his children's mother, Kelly Preston, passed away in July 2020

She continued: "I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today."

John's daughter Ella also approved of the adoption and captioned both posts with heart emojis.

It'll be a heartfelt moment for the family who lost John's wife, and the mother of his children, Kelly Preston, in July 2020 from breast cancer.

