Bruce Willis and wife Emma pose for loved up snaps after health diagnosis revealed – fans react

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have been enjoying some quality time together since the actor's aphasia diagnosis was made public by the family – and they've now shared some adorable pictures of their time away.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Emma shared two gorgeous pictures taken by their eldest daughter, ten-year-old Mabel Ray – and the couple look as in love as ever.

WATCH: Emma Heming Willis shares rare footage of Bruce following aphasia revelation

"Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid," Emma wrote alongside the two pictures.

In the snaps, the couple can be seen sitting on a log and gazing at each other's eyes, whilst smiling. The second photo shows Emma resting her head on Bruce's shoulder while he smiles for the camera.

Emma and Bruce got married in 2009

Fans rushed to comment on the sweet post. "So beautiful. Love this so much. Thinking of all of you!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Sometimes off the grid is the place to be. Be well Willis clan."

A third thanked their family for "shedding light on aphasia". "My dad is going thru the same.. it's heartbreaking. Thanks for shedding light on aphasia," they wrote, to which Emma replied: "Sending you love and strength. I'm sorry you're walking through it."

Bruce's family announced the actor's condition over a week ago. Alongside a throwback photo of his, Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters shared a message revealing his retirement from his Hollywood career following his aphasia diagnosis.

The couple share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 10, and seven-year-old Evelyn Penn

The statement read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

It continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."