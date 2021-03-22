Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming mark special celebration with honest message Emma acknowledged marriage is not always easy

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming have celebrated 12 years of marriage - and Emma has opened up by admitting it hasn't always been easy.

Bruce, 65, and 42-year-old Emma wed in 2009, and have two daughters together, Mabel Ray, eight, and six-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Emma shared a sweet snap of the pair kissing, and captioned it: "Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back!

"Even though there’s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo!"

She added: "That’s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right? We’ve had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person.

"There’s no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He’s my family, he’s given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core.

"Happy 12th anniversary my sweet."

Bruce and Emma have two girls

Emma is also stepmom to Bruce's three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Demi and Emma have a close relationship, and actress Demi had the sweetest thing to say about the model on International Women's Day on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a series of pictures of Emma, including one of her with her two young daughters Mabel and Evelyn, and wrote a lengthy message about their close bond.

Emma is super close with Bruce's ex-wife and older daughters

Demi wrote: "@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another.

"We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, and absolutely gorgeous.

"She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for women to mother themselves! We all need that! Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring."

