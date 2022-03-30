Demi Moore and family announce Bruce Willis' retirement with heartbreaking health update The Ghost star is still close to her former husband

Demi Moore took to social media on Wednesday to share some heartbreaking news concerning her former husband, fellow actor Bruce Willis.

Alongside a throwback photo of his, she shared the message that he would be retiring from his Hollywood career following an upsetting health update.

In a statement she shared that had been co-signed by the entire family, she wrote: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

She continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

The actor is retiring due to a diagnosis of aphasia

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

Fans quickly inundated the comments section with heart emojis and prayers for the actor and his family, with Jamie Lee Curtis also writing: "Grace and guts! Love to you all!"

Demi and her Die Hard star ex-husband got married in 1987 and eventually ended in divorce in 2000. They share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who have all become full-fledged adults and share a close bond with not only their parents, but also Emma and her two young daughters with Bruce.

Demi and Bruce raised their three daughters and remained close after separating

The two have maintained a close bond throughout the years, not only for the sake of their children, but also supporting each other through major moments and heartbreaking times like these.

